UK Litigation Roundup: Here's What You Missed In London

Law360, London (June 11, 2021, 6:26 PM BST) -- The past week in London has seen Ukraine's bank deposit protection scheme sue a bank in Liechtenstein, streaming platform Twitch take aim at a viewing bot, and law firm Kennedy's file for an injunction against Hiscox. Here, Law360 looks at those and other new claims in the U.K. Financial Services IG Markets Ltd. v. Romito Online trading operation IG Markets filed a commercial contract claim on June 7 in the Commercial Court against Carlo Romito. IG Markets is represented by Stewarts. The case is IG Markets Ltd. v. Romito, case number CL-2021-000364, in the High Court of Justice of England and Wales. Canara Bank v....

