IP Forecast: Pro Wrestler Preps For Video Game Trial

Law360 (June 17, 2021, 9:12 PM EDT) -- Professional wrestler Booker T is scheduled to take the stand next week before a Texas federal jury in a case alleging that video game giant Activision ripped off his military-themed persona to create a Call of Duty character. A jury in Texas will decide if Activision used a pro wrestler's likeness, left, in Call of Duty. The retired wrestler will make the case that one of the characters in Activision Blizzard Inc.'s Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 game was lifted directly from a persona he created for the ring in 1989 and now licenses to a Texas comic book publisher....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS