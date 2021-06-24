CBS Says Goldman Ruling Helps Its #MeToo Suit Cert. Fight

Law360 (June 24, 2021, 4:52 PM EDT) -- CBS Corp. and former CEO Les Moonves told a New York federal judge Wednesday that the U.S. Supreme Court's recent decision to vacate certification for a class of Goldman Sachs investors supports their own bid to stop a suit over sexual misconduct allegations from proceeding as a class action. The broadcasting giant and its former leader said the long-awaited ruling handed down June 21 "makes clear" that the court should take into account the generic nature of comments Moonves made in the midst of #MeToo when assessing whether those statements were relied upon by investors classwide. The proposed CBS investor class...

