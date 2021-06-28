Facebook Dodges FTC And State Antitrust Actions, For Now

Law360 (June 28, 2021, 3:45 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge on Monday dismissed parallel enforcement actions from state enforcers and the Federal Trade Commission that accused Facebook of monopolization and sought to unwind the tech giant's past purchases of WhatsApp and Instagram. U.S. District Judge James E. Boasberg issued orders in each case granting Facebook's motions to dismiss, but allowed federal enforcers to amend. The judge found that the FTC's case failed to show that the company has monopoly power in the market for personal social networking, saying that the agency makes only "the naked allegation" that Facebook has a dominant share of the market. "Such an...

