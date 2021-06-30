Key Opioid Study 'Of Zero Assistance,' Doctor Testifies

Law360 (June 30, 2021, 6:44 PM EDT) -- Janssen began its defense Wednesday in a California trial against opioid manufacturers by calling to the stand an addiction psychiatrist who said a key plaintiffs' study on the likelihood of developing opioid addiction was "of zero assistance." Janssen brought psychiatrist Dr. Douglas Tucker to testify about the proportions of the addiction crisis, which three California counties and one city allege Janssen, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Johnson & Johnson helped cause. Tucker criticized a key 2015 study from the journal Pain called the Vowles study, which surveyed 38 other studies and found that 21% to 29% of patients who are...

