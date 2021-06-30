FTC's Facebook Case Down, But Not Out, After Dismissal

Law360 (June 30, 2021, 8:52 PM EDT) -- The Federal Trade Commission has a chance to revive its case accusing Facebook of antitrust violations despite a dismissal in D.C. federal court this week, but questions remain about the best path forward for the landmark challenge to the social media giant's purported dominance. The closely watched suit, along with a parallel case from state-level enforcers, accused Facebook of illegally maintaining a monopoly in the social networking space through the acquisition of potential competitors, including WhatsApp and Instagram, and restrictions placed on developers that access its networks. The challenges, which were filed in December, mark some of the first U.S. enforcement actions...

