Texas Ruling Shows Weight Of State Immunity In IP Claims

Law360 (July 7, 2021, 4:18 PM EDT) -- On June 18, the Texas Supreme Court held that a governmental unit's copyright infringement does not qualify as a constitutional taking in the matter of Jim Olive Photography, dba Photolive Inc. v. University of Houston System. However, the most remarkable aspect of the decision was not the resolution of the takings claim, but rather the fact that the state Supreme Court considered a copyright infringement case at all, when the law is clear that federal courts have exclusive jurisdiction in the area. This article examines the unusual circumstances that led to a state court ruling on what was indisputably a copyright...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS