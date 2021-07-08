15 States Sign On To $4.5B Opioid Deal With Purdue

Law360 (July 8, 2021, 10:24 AM EDT) -- Fifteen states announced Thursday they have agreed to join in the $4.5 billion opioid settlement with drugmaker Purdue Pharma, in exchange for Purdue's owning Sackler family agreeing to add $50 million to the settlement funds, among other concessions. According to court papers, the deal also includes the release of millions of Purdue corporate documents and the Sacklers signing over control of a $175 million family charity fund to an opioid abatement trust that will be created under Purdue's Chapter 11 bankruptcy plan. The states signing on to the proposal are Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Iowa, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey,...

