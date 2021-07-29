MDL Objections In Big Tech Ad Monopoly Suits Perplex Judge

Law360 (July 29, 2021, 9:12 PM EDT) -- A member of the Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation on Thursday rebuked publishers and advertisers objecting to centralizing a Texas-led antitrust suit against Google with a slew of private actions accusing the company of monopolizing the display advertising market, saying their protest "is a little perplexing." The Texas case, which includes 14 other state enforcers and Puerto Rico's attorney general, does not allege similar online advertising monopoly claims against Facebook, unlike the other cases. But U.S. District Judge Matthew F. Kennelly asserted during a remote hearing that the cases are too similar to proceed separately despite publishers' and advertisers' contentions....

