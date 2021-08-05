15 States Urge 1st Circ. To Move Climate Suit To Fed. Court

Law360 (August 5, 2021, 8:48 PM EDT) -- A group of 15 conservative states led by Indiana urged the First Circuit on Thursday to allow Rhode Island's lawsuit against Shell, Chevron and other energy companies over climate change-related infrastructure costs to proceed in federal court rather than state court. The states encouraged the appellate court to follow U.S. Supreme Court precedent and allow what they characterized as federal common-law claims concerning interstate pollution to be decided by a federal court, according to an amicus brief filed Thursday. Sending the case, in which Rhode Island is seeking damages related to the costs of climate change, to Rhode Island state court would...

