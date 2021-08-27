How Court Ruling, DOE Guidance Change DeVos' Title IX Rule

Law360 (August 27, 2021, 5:44 PM EDT) -- Last month, the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts, in Victim Rights Law Center v. Miguel Cardona, joined courts in other jurisdictions by largely upholding the 2020 amendments to the regulations implementing Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972, promulgated by the Trump administration's U.S. Department of Education. The court stood apart, however, by finding one controversial provision — which prohibited decision makers at postsecondary institutions from considering any statement whose declarant did not appear live at a Title IX hearing and subject himself or herself to cross-examination — to be arbitrary and capricious under the Administrative Procedure...

