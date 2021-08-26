Fed. Circ. Forecast: Apple Fights Caltech's $1.1B Patent Win

Law360 (August 26, 2021, 10:12 PM EDT) -- Apple and Broadcom will argue at the Federal Circuit next week that a $1.1 billion jury verdict the California Institute of Technology won last year over data transmission patents was based on erroneous claim construction and led to "enormous and unwarranted" damages. Here's a look at that case — plus all the other major cases facing the court in the coming week. On Wednesday, a trio of Federal Circuit judges will eye a jury verdict that ordered Apple Inc. to pay Caltech over $837 million in royalties for infringing its patents in millions of iPhones and other devices. The jury also...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS