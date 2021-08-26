Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Fed. Circ. Forecast: Apple Fights Caltech's $1.1B Patent Win

Law360 (August 26, 2021, 10:12 PM EDT) -- Apple and Broadcom will argue at the Federal Circuit next week that a $1.1 billion jury verdict the California Institute of Technology won last year over data transmission patents was based on erroneous claim construction and led to "enormous and unwarranted" damages. Here's a look at that case — plus all the other major cases facing the court in the coming week.

On Wednesday, a trio of Federal Circuit judges will eye a jury verdict that ordered Apple Inc. to pay Caltech over $837 million in royalties for infringing its patents in millions of iPhones and other devices. The jury also...

