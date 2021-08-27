Law360's Tort Report: Ex-'SNL' Actor Hit With Sex Assault Suit

Law360 (August 27, 2021, 5:42 PM EDT) -- Sexual assault allegations against a former "Saturday Night Live" actor and a bid by health care groups to keep a coronavirus wrongful death suit in federal court lead Law360's Tort Report, which compiles recent personal injury and medical malpractice news that may have flown under the radar. Ex-"SNL" Cast Member Accused of Sexually Assaulting Underage Fan Former "SNL" cast member Horatio Sanz has been accused of grooming an underage fan for years before sexually assaulting her at a cast after-party in 2002, with NBC doing nothing to prevent the incident, according to a suit recently filed in New York state court. The Jane...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS