Google Play Store Cases Eyeing Fall 2022 Trial

Law360 (August 31, 2021, 8:03 PM EDT) -- Google and the people suing it for allegedly monopolizing its Android Play Store "are not far apart" on when they think the trial should kick off, but the tech behemoth is pushing for an October 2022 start date while the plaintiffs want to start a month sooner. They do agree, however, that a spring trial date is far too soon and wouldn't leave them enough time for discovery, according to a joint case statement that the parties filed before U.S. District Judge James Donato on Friday. "The different plaintiffs in these cases ... have been able to reach agreement among themselves,...

