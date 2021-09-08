Amazon, Publishers Look To Toss Bookstore's Antitrust Suit

Law360 (September 8, 2021, 6:39 PM EDT) -- Amazon and the "Big Five" publishers accused of colluding to constrain the bookselling market and inflate wholesale print book prices told a New York federal court that a bookstore's proposed class action against them is an "illogical" complaint against healthy competition. Amazon.com Inc. filed a motion to dismiss on Tuesday, alongside a separate motion from the publishers, seeking to toss an antitrust case brought by Bookends & Beginnings LLC, a bookseller that operates online and has a physical store in Evanston, Illinois. The motion from Amazon argued that Bookends claimed initially in its suit that the wholesale prices it pays are...

