Robbins Geller Substitute Flags Rocky Transition In FIFA Case

By Max Jaeger (September 20, 2021, 2:40 PM EDT) -- Saxena White PA told a Manhattan federal judge Friday that defendants in an investor class action stemming from the FIFA corruption scandal are unfairly blocking it from fully taking the reins after previous lead counsel at Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP was disqualified for allegedly misleading the court.

U.S. District Judge Louis L. Stanton handed Robbins Geller a red card in May, finding the firm fraudulently failed to disclose short positions held by a Grupo Televisa SAB investor who was leading the suit accusing the Mexican media company of bribing officials in soccer's international governing body, FIFA, for broadcasting rights....

