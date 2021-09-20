Robbins Geller Substitute Flags Rocky Transition In FIFA Case

By Max Jaeger (September 20, 2021, 2:40 PM EDT) -- Saxena White PA told a Manhattan federal judge Friday that defendants in an investor class action stemming from the FIFA corruption scandal are unfairly blocking it from fully taking the reins after previous lead counsel at Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP was disqualified for allegedly misleading the court. U.S. District Judge Louis L. Stanton handed Robbins Geller a red card in May, finding the firm fraudulently failed to disclose short positions held by a Grupo Televisa SAB investor who was leading the suit accusing the Mexican media company of bribing officials in soccer's international governing body, FIFA, for broadcasting rights....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS