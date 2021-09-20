Amazon, Publishers Ask Court To Ax E-Book Price-Fix Suit

By Hailey Konnath (September 20, 2021, 8:58 PM EDT) -- Amazon and the country's five largest book publishers have urged a New York federal court to throw out a proposed class action accusing them of secretly fixing digital book prices, slamming the allegations as "an illogical conspiracy" that lacks credibility and any factual allegations. Amazon and the "big five" publishers — HarperCollins Publishers, Hachette Book Group, Penguin Random House, Simon & Schuster and Macmillan — tore into the e-book purchasers' suit in a pair of motions to dismiss filed Friday. The proposed class of e-book purchasers claim that Amazon schemed with the publishers on price restraints that caused customers to overpay...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS