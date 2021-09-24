Key Trends In Recent Cyber-Related Securities Class Actions

By Cara Peterman and Sierra Shear (September 24, 2021, 4:16 PM EDT) -- Over the last decade, cybersecurity has developed into an increasingly critical business and legal concern for companies and individuals across the globe. Cybersecurity issues, including the risk of a data breach, ransomware attack or other cyber incident, became even more central to business operations beginning in the spring of 2020, when the initial COVID-19 lockdowns in the U.S. created a nearly overnight transition to fully remote work for many companies. Cybersecurity has in many ways only become more critical for companies this year as regulators in the U.S. and abroad increasingly turn their focus to cyber issues.[1] This is particularly true...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS