Saxena White Can't Lead FIFA Suit After Robbins Geller DQ

By Rachel Scharf (September 24, 2021, 2:39 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge who disqualified Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP from securities litigation related to the FIFA corruption scandal rejected on Thursday Saxena White PA's request to take over the case, chastising the firm for seeking continued advice from Robbins Geller. U.S. District Judge Louis L. Stanton tossed Robbins Geller off the case in May, finding the firm committed fraud by failing to disclose short positions held by an investor leading a certified class action over bribes Mexican media company Grupo Televisa SAB allegedly paid to soccer's international governing body. Saxena White asked on Sept. 16 to take...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS