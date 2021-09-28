Jury Told 'Varsity Blues' Honcho Claimed Steve Jobs As Client

By Chris Villani (September 28, 2021, 9:40 PM EDT) -- Lawyers for two parents accused of bribing their children's ways into college sought to show a Boston jury Tuesday that their clients were duped by the ringleader of the "Varsity Blues" scheme, who falsely claimed he had worked with Apple Inc. founder Steve Jobs and NFL legend Joe Montana. Gamal Abdelaziz and John Wilson have maintained their innocence, arguing they were duped by William "Rick" Singer into believing they were making donations to colleges or to his charity. Prosecutors say the two men knew they were actually paying off corrupt coaches and officials to guarantee their kids' admission to top schools....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS