Antitrust Venue Law Would Embolden State-Level Enforcers

By Christopher Cole (October 8, 2021, 11:54 AM EDT) -- A bill to ensure state attorneys general can pursue antitrust suits on their home turf looks likely to gain traction in Congress, and, if passed, could embolden states at a time when federal enforcement has been criticized for falling short. The bipartisan measure spearheaded by Sens. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., and Mike Lee, R-Utah, recently advanced to the floor after clearing the Senate Judiciary Committee. It would change the federal code to put state law enforcers on equal footing with federal authorities to select the venue in which antitrust suits are brought. Widely seen as a congressional response to Google's failed attempts...

