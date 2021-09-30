'What's The Evidence?' Calif. Judge Asks After Big Opioid Trial

By Jeff Overley (September 30, 2021, 10:14 PM EDT) -- After seven years of litigation and four months of trial, a California judge pressed local governments Thursday for concrete evidence that opioid marketing by major drugmakers was accompanied by a surge of improper prescribing, potentially signaling trouble for the $50 billion case. The prodding from Orange County Superior Court Judge Peter J. Wilson occurred during the first day of closing arguments and focused on whether Golden State municipalities have shown that soaring use of prescription narcotics actually reflects overprescribing, as opposed to a reasonable evolution in pain management. "An increase, standing alone, is just an increase," Judge Wilson said of increased...

