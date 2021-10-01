Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Google Tees Up Bid To Dismiss Texas-Led Ad Monopoly Suit

By Khorri Atkinson (October 1, 2021, 8:05 PM EDT) -- Google has asked a New York federal judge for permission to seek dismissal of the Texas-led antitrust suit challenging its display advertising practices, arguing that the state enforcers' recently amended "laundry list of complaints" cannot stay afloat because they remain "deeply flawed" and failed to show any violation of federal competition law.

Google made these arguments in a pre-motion letter Thursday to U.S. District Judge P. Kevin Castel, who is overseeing the massive consolidated case that includes publishers and advertisers also accusing the company of monopolizing the display advertising market and abusing its role as a middleman for placing ads on...

