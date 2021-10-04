Facebook Says FTC's Antitrust Suit Should Be Tossed Again

By Hailey Konnath (October 4, 2021, 8:43 PM EDT) -- Facebook urged a D.C. federal court Monday to throw out the Federal Trade Commission's latest antitrust complaint accusing the social media giant of monopolizing personal social networking, calling the suit "an attack on pro-competitive acquisitions the FTC itself cleared more than a decade ago." Facebook Inc. said in its motion to dismiss that the FTC's amended complaint still lacks plausible factual basis for its claim that Facebook has and had a dominant share of the personal social networking services market. For instance, the FTC has merely speculated that consumers might have better products if Instagram and WhatsApp had remained independent, and...

