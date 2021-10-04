Kreindler Firm Must Explain Consultant's Breach In 9/11 MDL

By Dave Simpson (October 4, 2021, 10:20 PM EDT) -- A New York federal magistrate judge Monday ordered the firm Kreindler & Kreindler LLP to explain the chain of events that led to one of its consultants providing a Yahoo News reporter a deposition from multidistrict litigation seeking to hold Saudi Arabia accountable for the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. U.S. Magistrate Judge Sarah Netburn scheduled an Oct. 21 hearing on the matter, and ordered the firm to turn over a laptop that was used — apparently by a man named John Fawcett — to provide the deposition transcript to reporter Michael Isikoff. "The purpose of the hearing is to render findings of fact in...

