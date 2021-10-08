1st 'Varsity Blues' Trial Ends With Guilty Verdict

By Chris Villani (October 8, 2021, 2:43 PM EDT) -- A Boston federal jury on Friday convicted a former casino magnate and a hedge fund founder in the first trial over the "Varsity Blues" college admissions scandal, handing prosecutors a signature victory in a case that has ensnared dozens of corporate titans and celebrities and raised issues of wealth, class and corruption at elite American universities. Gamal Abdelaziz and John Wilson were found guilty of conspiring to get their children into top universities as recruited athletes with fake profiles, paying six-figure bribes to corrupt coaches and officials who were on the take. Wilson was also found guilty of filing a false tax...

