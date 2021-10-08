Canadian Creditors Seek Direct Appeal Of Purdue Ch. 11 Plan

By Vince Sullivan (October 8, 2021, 2:53 PM EDT) -- A group of Canadian creditors told a New York bankruptcy judge that they support consolidating the appeals for Purdue Pharma's Chapter 11 plan and that those appeals should be allowed to move directly to the Second Circuit. In the joinder late Thursday, the entities — consisting of Canadian municipalities and First Nations — agreed with the U.S. Trustee's Office and the American states, which have filed appeals to the OxyContin maker's confirmed plan, that those appeals should be heard together and should skip district court review. "These unprecedented, difficult, and consequential issues deserve a definitive resolution by the Second Circuit," the...

