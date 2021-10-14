Purdue Ch. 11 Plan Challenges Won't Hit 2nd Circ. Right Away

By Vince Sullivan (October 14, 2021, 4:22 PM EDT) -- A New York bankruptcy judge on Thursday denied a motion from parties appealing the confirmation of Purdue Pharma's Chapter 11 plan to bypass the normal appellate channels and bring their arguments directly to the Second Circuit. A New York federal bankruptcy judge said the Office of the U.S. Trustee and states appealing Purdue's Chapter 11 plan confirmation can't obtain a certification for direct appeal to the Second Circuit. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images) U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Robert D. Drain said the Office of the United States Trustee and a group of states appealing Purdue's Chapter 11 plan confirmation on constitutional and...

