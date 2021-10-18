Most Of States' Google Ad Monopoly Complaint Unsealed

By Lauren Berg (October 18, 2021, 5:54 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Friday unsealed most of the amended Texas-led antitrust complaint challenging Google's display advertising practices, saying some Google employee names and contact information should be redacted but Google's internal revenue figures and an agreement with Facebook should not be afforded the same privacy. In a brief order, U.S. District Judge P. Kevin Castel partially granted Google's motion to maintain under seal information in the complaint related to employee contact information and some information about its advertising technology, but he denied the motion as to allegations about an allegedly unlawful agreement with Facebook and internal revenue, commissions...

