Purdue Asks To Pay Ch. 11 Costs Of Government Committees

By Vince Sullivan (October 20, 2021, 6:03 PM EDT) -- Bankrupt drugmaker Purdue Pharma LP asked for permission from a New York judge late Tuesday to pay $12.4 million in fees and expenses incurred by committees of nonconsenting state and local governments during a Chapter 11 plan mediation process. In its motion, Purdue said the ad hoc group of nonconsenting states, the ad hoc committee of governmental entities and the multistate governmental entities group that participated in the mediation helped achieve agreements on the debtor's bankruptcy plan that was confirmed last month. "The Nonconsenting States Group, the Ad Hoc Committee and the MSGE Group were integrally important to the efforts to...

