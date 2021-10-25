Saudis Say Kreindler Consultant Can't Plead Fifth In 9/11 Case

By Daniel Wilson (October 25, 2021, 5:28 PM EDT) -- Saudi Arabia has urged a New York federal magistrate judge to block a consultant to Kreindler & Kreindler LLP from pleading the Fifth in an upcoming hearing involving the leak of a deposition from multidistrict litigation over the 9/11 attacks. Recent developments including that consultant John Fawcett's retention of separate counsel and a previous court order suggest that Fawcett faces potential criminal prosecution for leaking a confidential transcript of a deposition with a former Saudi official to a Yahoo News reporter, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's counsel Michael Kellogg of Kellogg Hansen Todd Figel & Frederick PLLC wrote in a letter...

