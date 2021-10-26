Valve Gets Consumers, Not Game Developer, Into Arbitration

By J. Edward Moreno (October 26, 2021, 7:12 PM EDT) -- Consumers pursuing antitrust claims against online gaming giant Valve must submit to arbitration they agreed to when they began playing, a federal judge in Washington state ordered Monday, but the judge allowed claims from game developer Wolfire to proceed in court. In a five-page order, U.S. District Judge John C. Coughenour partially granted Valve Corp's request to arbitrate claims made in a proposed class action accusing the company, which owns the online gaming platform Steam, of illegally monopolizing PC desktop gaming platforms to force users to pay a 30% commission. In June, Valve argued that seven of the eight plaintiffs suing...

