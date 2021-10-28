Dechert Attys Ask 11th Circ. To Undo Sanctions In 3M Trial

By Hailey Konnath (October 28, 2021, 9:59 PM EDT) -- A pair of Dechert LLP attorneys representing 3M in litigation over allegedly faulty earplugs has asked the Eleventh Circuit to do away with sanctions against them, arguing Thursday that the district court had misinterpreted its own "vague order" and abused its discretion in imposing the sanctions. Kimberly O. Branscome and Jay L. Bhimani said they believed they had complied with the Florida federal court's order, which had laid out the limited manner in which the lawyers could present to a jury a study on the earplugs' effectiveness. They had told the jury that the study was hearsay and could only be...

