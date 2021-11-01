Kreindler Partner Denies Any Role In 9/11 Doc Leak

By Daniel Wilson (November 1, 2021, 9:32 PM EDT) -- Kreindler & Kreindler LLP partner James Kreindler on Monday vehemently denied directing a consultant to leak a deposition transcript from long-running litigation over the 9/11 terrorist attacks, saying the leak was "antithetical" to the plaintiffs' strategy in the case. Kreindler, co-chair of the plaintiffs' committee in the case, agreed under questioning at a New York federal court hearing that he had previously described protective orders in the case, seeking to hold Saudi Arabia responsible for allegedly aiding the terrorists who carried out the Sep. 11, 2001, attacks, as "disgusting" and "gag orders." "It's part of your stump speech, isn't it?" Mark...

