Kreindler Consultant Reiterates Responsibility For 9/11 Leak

By Daniel Wilson (November 2, 2021, 9:25 PM EDT) -- A former Kreindler & Kreindler LLP consultant who leaked a deposition transcript from litigation over the 9/11 terrorist attacks insisted Tuesday that it was solely his idea, as attorneys for Saudi Arabia attempted to link the leak to the firm. John Fawcett, who had managed 9/11-related materials for the law firm, said at a New York federal court hearing that his leak of a deposition with former Saudi embassy official Mussaed al-Jarrah to Yahoo News reporter Michael Isikoff was done without the knowledge or blessing of the firm. Fawcett, whose previous effort to invoke the Fifth Amendment privilege against self-incrimination had...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS