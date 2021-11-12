Bipartisan CFIUS Proposals Lack Cohesive Security Strategy

By Devin DeBacker (November 12, 2021, 5:15 PM EST) -- The Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States continues to be the premier bipartisan tool for tackling economic national security risks. It was just three years ago that Congress significantly expanded CFIUS jurisdiction and authority on an overwhelmingly bipartisan basis. And President Joe Biden has continued to emphasize CFIUS' tough scrutiny of foreign transactions and investments in U.S. businesses as part of his broader priorities to secure supply chains and address national security risks from China and other competitors.[1] Now, there is a flurry of largely bipartisan proposals in Congress that would again expand CFIUS' reach. The proposals target five...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS