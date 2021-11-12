Golden Nugget $1.56B Sale To DraftKings 'Unfair,' Suit Says

By Ivan Moreno (November 12, 2021, 7:39 PM EST) -- Though gambling magnate Tilman Fertitta's majority control of Golden Nugget Online Gaming makes its proposed $1.56 billion sale to DraftKings a "foregone conclusion," an investor asked in New York federal court that the deal be blocked because it is unfair to shareholders. New York resident Peter Wong filed the lawsuit on Thursday in the Southern District of New York, claiming that information from the planned sale is "materially misleading in numerous respects and omits material facts," in violation of the Securities Exchange Act. In August, Golden Nugget and DraftKings announced a planned all-stock sale that would give the Boston-based fantasy sports giant...

