Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

DOJ Suit Over American, JetBlue Alliance Might See Sept. Trial

By Christopher Cole (November 22, 2021, 6:09 PM EST) -- American Airlines and JetBlue, along with government enforcers challenging the two airlines' partnership dubbed the Northeast Alliance, have asked a Massachusetts federal court to set a Sept. 26 kickoff date for the upcoming antitrust trial.

All the parties signed off Friday on a schedule giving the DOJ and attorneys general from six states and the District of Columbia, along with the airlines, several months to collect evidence and talk with witnesses, though disagreements over the scope of discovery are still outstanding. A judge had yet to approve the plan Monday afternoon.

American and JetBlue on Monday urged the court to toss the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!