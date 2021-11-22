DOJ Suit Over American, JetBlue Alliance Might See Sept. Trial

By Christopher Cole (November 22, 2021, 6:09 PM EST) -- American Airlines and JetBlue, along with government enforcers challenging the two airlines' partnership dubbed the Northeast Alliance, have asked a Massachusetts federal court to set a Sept. 26 kickoff date for the upcoming antitrust trial. All the parties signed off Friday on a schedule giving the DOJ and attorneys general from six states and the District of Columbia, along with the airlines, several months to collect evidence and talk with witnesses, though disagreements over the scope of discovery are still outstanding. A judge had yet to approve the plan Monday afternoon. American and JetBlue on Monday urged the court to toss the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS