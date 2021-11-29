Ex-LA Special Atty Cops To $2M Kickback For Collusive Suit

By Lauren Berg (November 29, 2021, 11:26 PM EST) -- A New York attorney, who simultaneously represented the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power and a customer suing the company over a billing debacle, agreed to plead guilty to accepting a $2 million kickback for helping facilitate a collusive lawsuit against Los Angeles, the Justice Department announced Monday. Paul O. Paradis, 58, who owned the Manhattan-based Paradis Law Group, agreed to plead guilty to one charge of bribery related to his efforts to find an attorney to represent his LADWP customer client in a lawsuit against Los Angeles who would be friendly toward the city and amenable to a prearranged settlement, according...

