Blackstone REIT Lands $690M In Financing From 2 Banks

By Andrew McIntyre (December 2, 2021, 7:07 PM EST) -- Wells Fargo Bank NA and United Overseas Bank have provided $690 million in financing to Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust for a portfolio of properties that spans multiple states and various asset classes, according to an announcement Thursday from borrower-side broker Jones Lang LaSalle. The financing, which comprises a credit facility and a term loan, is for a portfolio of 44 properties located across 10 states. The properties have a mix of office, industrial, warehouse, data center, lab and truck-terminal space, Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. said Thursday. JLL said the portfolio, which has a total of 6.85 million square feet of...

