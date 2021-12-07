DOJ Case Against Google Formally Split In Two

By Nadia Dreid (December 7, 2021, 6:22 PM EST) -- The official order has come down splitting Google's upcoming antitrust monopoly trials in two, after the tech behemoth and the U.S. Department of Justice and state enforcers bringing suit convinced a D.C. federal court that getting liability out of the way first was the best way to go. U.S. District Judge Amit P. Mehta issued the bifurcation order Monday, which clarified that the suits — one brought by the Justice Department and another by a coalition of state attorneys general — would each have an initial trial on liability and then move on to a second trial to deal with remedies,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS