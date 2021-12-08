Allergan Strikes $200M Deal To Exit NY Opioid Trial

By Cara Salvatore (December 8, 2021, 11:11 AM EST) -- Allergan has reached a settlement worth up to $200 million to end its participation in a closely watched New York opioid trial brought by state and county governments, according to a Wednesday announcement. Allergan has reached a settlement to end claims brought by New York state and county governments that it helped fuel the opioid crisis. (Jean-Pierre Clatot/AFP via Getty Images) The company was one of three remaining defendants in a trial that has run for six months over claims by the state and two counties that drugmakers helped fuel a crisis of addiction and death. The agreement is "awaiting formal approval" by...

