Law360 Names Practice Groups Of The Year

Law360 (January 17, 2022, 9:02 PM EST) -- Law360 would like to congratulate the winners of its 2021 Practice Groups of the Year awards, which honor the attorney teams behind litigation wins and major deals that resonated throughout the legal industry this past year. With an eye toward landmark matters and general excellence, Law360 selected 186 winning groups across 39 practice areas. In the awards' 12th year, the Practice Groups of the Year hailed from 91 law firms and rose to the top of nearly 900 submissions. Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP led the pack, picking up the top Firm of the Year spot with eight wins, followed closely...

