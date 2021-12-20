Ex-NFLers Waited Too Long For Painkiller Suit, Judge Says

By Max Jaeger (December 20, 2021, 3:30 PM EST) -- Retired National Football League players suing the league for allegedly pumping them full of painkillers let the clock run out on their personal injury claims, a California federal judge said Friday as he dismissed the remainder of their long-running lawsuit. The ex-players, led by former Chicago Bears Super Bowl champions Richard Dent and Jim McMahon, sued the league in 2014 alleging they suffered musculoskeletal injuries after being given a regimen of painkillers and non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs that allowed them to play through injuries. Some also alleged the drugs led to internal organ injuries and addiction. But the players, the last of...

