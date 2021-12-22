Law360's Tort Report: Dismissal Bid In Glenn Frey Death Suit

By Y. Peter Kang (December 22, 2021, 5:58 PM EST) -- A $44 million verdict awarded by a Texas jury against Hilton in a guest's sexual assault case and a New York City hospital's bid to exit a medical malpractice suit over the death of Eagles guitarist Glenn Frey lead Law360's Tort Report, which compiles recent personal injury and medical malpractice news that may have flown under the radar. NYC Hospital Asks Court To Toss Glenn Frey Death Suit Mount Sinai Hospital has asked a Manhattan judge to dismiss a suit accusing it of causing the death of Eagles guitarist Glenn Frey due to medical negligence, saying his widow has failed to...

