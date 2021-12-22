UK Litigation Roundup: Here's What You Missed In London

By Joanne Faulkner (December 22, 2021, 6:05 PM GMT) -- This past week in London has seen a raft of new equal pay claims against supermarket Tesco, security firms Serco and G4S facing fresh lawsuits from shareholders, and HSBC in Hong Kong sue a Chinese property developer. Here, Law360 looks at these and other new claims in the U.K. Financial Services The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Ltd. v. Fantasia Holdings Group Co. Ltd. The Hong Kong subsidiary of HSBC filed a Part 7 claim on Dec. 21 against Fantasia Holdings Group Co. Ltd., a property developer in China. The claimants are represented by Eversheds Sutherland. The case is The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking...

