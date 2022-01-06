3rd Circ. Preview: Constitution, Arbitration Fights Start 2022

By Jeannie O'Sullivan (January 6, 2022, 9:20 PM EST) -- Constitutional law will dominate Third Circuit arguments this month in cases brought by pharmaceutical companies claiming injuries over delayed industry accreditation and landlords battling New Jersey's pandemic relief for renters, while arbitration matters muddle both a union's fight with Merck and a water pump contract dispute. The appeals court will also contemplate the latest version of an Employee Retirement Income Security Act suit by former Johnson & Johnson employees and the liability, or lack thereof, of a bankrupt telecommunications equipment supplier and an insurer in a suit over New York City's internet service contract. Others flocking to the Third Circuit in January...

