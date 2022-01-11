FTC's Facebook Antitrust Case Survives 2nd Dismissal Bid

By Matthew Perlman (January 11, 2022, 9:57 PM EST) -- A D.C. federal court handed the Federal Trade Commission a big win Tuesday, rejecting a bid from Facebook to escape the agency's bolstered enforcement action accusing the company of illegally maintaining its monopoly over personal social networking. Facebook has lost a bid to slip a Federal Trade Commission's accusations the tech giant is maintaining a monopoly over personal social networking. (AP Photo/Richard Drew) U.S. District Judge James E. Boasberg denied a motion to dismiss the FTC's amended complaint, which enforcers filed in August after the judge tossed a prior version over a lack of specifics about the markets Facebook allegedly has...

