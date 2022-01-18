Facebook's Bid To Kill Data Suit Gets Judge's Thumbs Down

By Christopher Cole (January 18, 2022, 5:42 PM EST) -- A California federal judge has largely denied Facebook's effort to kill an antitrust suit from consumers and advertisers accusing the tech giant of monopolizing social media, but tossed claims over the company's alleged "copy, acquire, kill" strategy. Circuit Judge Lucy H. Koh said the consumer group could carry on with allegations that Facebook unlawfully used consumer data to stifle competition, and that advertisers could press their claim that a deal the platform made with Google wrongly pushed out rivals for ad business. Friday's decision underscores the consumers' claim that Facebook secured monopoly power by repeatedly deceiving users about its data privacy...

