Google Says States' Ad Antitrust Suit Stifles 'Market Forces'

By Max Jaeger (January 21, 2022, 6:44 PM EST) -- Google accused antitrust watchdogs of bridling the free market on Friday as the data giant asked a New York federal judge to dismiss the bulk of 17 attorneys generals' claims that it monopolizes online display advertising. The tech monolith said regulators in 16 states and Puerto Rico waited too long to bring the Texas-led lawsuit and couldn't obtain the injunctive relief they seek anyway because Google has ceased initiatives the regulators now target. "State plaintiffs respond to Google's success by seeking to compel Google to share with its competitors the fruits of its investments and innovation," Google said in a motion. "They...

